Lockdown re-imposed in Anantnag after spike in Covid cases

By on No Comment

Lockdown re-imposed in Anantnag after spike in Covid cases

Anantnag: The administration since morning has ensured that shops and other places of work remain shut and severe curbs have been put in place to restrict movement of people in Anantnag.
DC Anantnag, KK Sidha, confirmed that 144 was imposed in the district while talking to Kashmir Reader.
“The situation is really alarming and measures had to be taken otherwise things will get out of hand,” he said.

Lockdown re-imposed in Anantnag after spike in Covid cases added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.