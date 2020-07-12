Kashmir administration forwards proposal to reimpose lockdown

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole told Kashmir Reader that his office has forwarded to the government a “review” that suggests lockdown should be imposed in the valley once again to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Pole said that his office received requests from various civil society groups to re-impose lockdown in the valley, but the government has not taken any call on it, so far.

“The review has been forwarded to the government for its decision,” Pole said.

According to him, a spike in Covid cases was expected given easing of the lockdown after two months across Jammu and Kashmir. But, he said, the concern is now the way people are disrespecting rules and guidelines.

In the past many days, it has been seen that people are not wearing masks or maintaining proper distancing in public. Shops are also being kept open throughout the week, even though the orders are to open shops, except essential ones, on alternate days.

On Saturday, the administration sealed many shops in city centre Regal Chowk, for the second time in the week. The earlier sealing of shops created no deterrence, as the shops again opened on a routine basis.

