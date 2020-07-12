J&K courts in red zones to conduct virtual hearings till July 31

Srinagar: Following spike in coronavirus infections and deaths, courts in Jammu and Kashmir falling in ‘Red zones’ will conduct hearing through virtual mode till July 31, Chief Justice Gita Mittal ordered.

“To prevent further spread of the deadly infection, it is imperative that the High Court at Srinagar Wing and other allied subordinate courts which are falling in ‘Red zones’ conduct hearing through virtual mode effective till 31 July,” the order reads.

It said that judges can hear the matters from their residences or office chambers.

“Identification of cases and their listing shall be done in accordance with circular dated 28 May and 1 July while the advocates appearing for the cases shall cause their appearance through virtual mode as well from the residences or offices,” the order said.

Registrar Computers in coordination with Registrar Judicial has also been directed to facilitate the cases through virtual mode while ensuring that the links of the cases are forwarded to the advocates well in advance.

Registrar Judicial was also directed to prepare roaster of the staff and asking him to ensure that in each working day only 50 percent staff be available.

“The staff on duty shall take necessary precautions, shall maintain social distancing and adhere to the government SOPs in this regard,” the order read.

