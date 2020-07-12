Fresh restrictions in Srinagar: KU postpones all UG, Professional exams scheduled in July

Srinagar: In view of fresh restrictions to contain COVID-19 in Srinagar, Kashmir University on Sunday postponed all undergraduate and professional offline examinations scheduled in the month of July.
Controller Examinations KU, Prof Farooq Ahmad Mir told Kashmir Reader that the examinations had been postponed due to reimposition of lockdown in Srinagar District till further notification.
The announcement came shortly after district administration Srinagar announcement fresh COVID-19 restrictions in 88 containment zones to be re-imposed in the district from Monday in view of a spike in the Coronavirus infections of late.
Srinagar: In view of fresh restrictions to contain COVID-19 in Srinagar, Kashmir University on Sunday postponed all undergraduate and professional offline examinations scheduled in the month of July.