COVID19: Four more die, J&K toll 175

Srinagar: Kashmir reported four more deaths due to Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the victim count due to the new virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 175.

Officials said all these deaths were reported from SKIMS Soura.

They said the victims include a 60-year-old man from Gulab Bagh Srinagar, 55-year-old woman from Kangan Ganderbal and two women— an 80-year-old and 47-year-old— from Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

Dr Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura told Kashmir Reader that the deceased man from Gulab Bagh was admitted on July 9. He said the patient was suffering from community acquired pneumonia (CAP) and other underlying ailments, the man was sampled for Covid-19 on July 10 and came out positive next day.

“The patient was shifted to Ward 2A and expired at 03:25 a.m. today with his cause of death being cardiopulmonary arrest ,” MS said.

He said the woman, a resident of Budoo Kulgam passed away at 01:50 a.m. with cause of death being cardiopulmonary arrest. “She was admitted on June 26 as a case of ADHF ppt CAP with AF”.

The 47-year-old woman from Kulgam, Dr Jan said that she died at 02:20 a.m. “with cause of death being cardiopulmonary arrest.”

“The patient was admitted on July 10 and was a known case of hypertension, Type 2 diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease with Community Acquired Pnemonia,” he added.

MS said the woman from Kangan had Intra-cranial space occupying lesion (ICSOL), a type of malignancy and was COVID positive already before the admission.

With these deaths, 158 people in Kashmir and 17 in Jammu division have died so far due to the virus.

