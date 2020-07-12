Covid 19 claims one more in Budgam, toll rises to 176

Srinagar: A 55-year-old COVID-19 male patient from central Kashmir’s Budgam district died at a hospital here, taking the fatality count due to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 176.

A resident of Chadoora area of the district, the quinquagenarian with underlying ailments including hypertension was admitted to the SMHS hospital on July 7, Medical Superintendent Dr Nazir Choudhary said adding the patient died today.

Earlier, four patients died at SKIMS Soura, including a 55-year-old woman from Kangan Ganderbal, a 60-year-old man from Gulab Bagh Srinagar and two women— one 80-year-old woman and other 47-year-old-old— from Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

With these deaths, 159 people in Kashmir and 17 in Jammu division have died so far due to the virus.

Srinagar district with 43 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (32), Kulgam (20), Shopian (16), Anantnag (14), Budgam (13), Jammu (10), Kupwara (9), Pulwama (5), Bandipora (3), Ganderbal (3) and Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print