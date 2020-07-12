Amid fresh spike in COVID-19 cases, lockdown to be re-imposed in Srinagar areas from tomorrow

Srinagar: In view of a fresh spike in the COVID-19 cases coupled with rise in the death rate too, the district administration Srinagar on Sunday decided to re-impose lockdown in the district from Monday, top officials said.

A top official said that a late night meeting was held regarding the spike in COVID cases. He said that the lockdown will be re-imposed in various areas of the district from Monday, adding that the relaxations will be given area-wise after reviewing the COVID situation in the areas.

The areas as per the top official include Ahmednagar, Lal Bazar, Badamwari, Hawal, Nowshehra, Illahi Bagh, Dulara Bagh, Ghulab Bagh, Khimber, Sheribhat Zadibal, Soura, Alamgari Bazar, Kathi Darwaza, Buchpora, Harwan, Zabarwan Colony, Khayam, Munawarabad, Khanyar, Rainawari Jogilankar, Saida Kadal, Barbarshah, Bishembar Nagar, Nehru Park, Khankah, Naid Kadal, Bohri Kadal, Kalshpora, Aali Kadal, Dalal Mohalla, Eidgah, S R Gunj, Goripora, Nawa Kadal, Kawdara, Watal Kadal, Habba Kadal, Baghwanpora Lal Bazar, Fateh Kadal, Nawa Bazar, Zoonimar Saidapora Achan, Kak Sarai, Safa Kadal, Nowhatta, Rajouri Kadal, Chattabal, Balgarden, Sanant Nagar, Tulsi Bagh, Indira Nagar, Hyderpora, Galwanpora, Bhagat, Bagh-e-Mehtab, Mehjoor Nagar, Padshahi Bagh, Parimpora, MIG Colony, Iqbal Abad Bemina, Boys hostel Bemina, Hamzah Colony, Hamdania Colony Bemina, Wazir Bagh, Jawahar Nagar, Chanapora, Ram Bagh, Natipora, Barzulla, Soiteng, Khanmoh, Nowgam,Naik Bagh, HMT, Mujgund, Lawaypora, Narbal, Qamarwari, Rajbagh, Maisuma, Batamaloo, Alochi Bagh, Mandir Bagh, Pantha Chowk, Batwara, Rawwalpora, Humhama, Zaffron Colony, Zero bridge, Sonwar, Sarai Bala, Takanwari, Naseem Bagh and Hazratbal.

“No entry and exit will be allowed without a movement pass from the red zone in case of essential services,” the top official said, adding that no civilian or employee shall be allowed to come out or go inside a red zone without a valid movement-proof.

Besides, all the departments will be put on high alert, he said.

“No employee will be allowed to proceed on leave. All leaves will stand canceled. All the departments will also be directed to immediately spare the officials deployed or requisitioned by DDMA or officials authorized therein,” the top official said.

He informed that a roaster of sanitization will be made by Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), adding that the SMC team will be accompanied by health and revenue teams during the sanitization.

The top official further stated that all 25 zonal officers will be immediately conveyed by the Control Room about these decisions and ensuring that they are present in the field, adding that they will initiate steps required for the Red Zone. “A tabulated order will also be issued indicating Red Zones in the area of responsibility of each Zonal Officer and corresponding SHO,” the top official told KNO soon after the meeting ended.

“DDMA order about fine and penal proceedings in case of violations is also being issued. Massive fine and legal action will be ensured,” he informed. Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary confirmed that the decision to re-impose lockdown has been taken in a high level meeting chaired by him as the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) has also been directed to immediately alert all Block Medical Officers and Zonal Medical Officers to depute medical staff by order for respective red zones.(KNO)

