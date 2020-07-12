2 heavily armed militants killed at LoC in Kupwara

Baramulla: The Army on Saturday claimed that they foiled an infiltration bid of two heavily armed militants in Nowgam village in police district Handwara by killing both the militants.

Addressing a press conference in Baramulla, GoC 19 DIV Virinder Vats said, “In early hours of this morning, our troops along the LoC in Nowgam Sector detected suspicious movement originating from Pakistani posts in the area. Appropriate action by troops on ground was taken to eliminate the two militants who were trying to infiltrate into this side by cutting the Anti Infiltration Fence.”

He added, “The heavily armed militants, dressed in combat fatigues, had taken the route through Pakistan army posts deployed opposite, which clearly indicates Pakistan complicity and abetment to fomenting terror in India.”

“Action of our troops was precise and timely, thereby ensuring a clean operation. Recoveries from slain militants include two AK47 rifles with twelve filled magazines, one pistol with two magazines, four grenades and radio-sets. In addition, large quantity of food items, medicines and Rs 1.48 lakh in Indian and Pakistani currency. The search operations are still underway in the sector to sanitise the area,” the GoC informed.

He added, “This infiltration attempt follows similar attempts made by Pakistan in Kupwara and Rajouri sectors in recent past and needs to be seen in the backdrop of various inputs about increased presence of militants in the launchpads across the Line of Control, fully facilitated and supported by Pakistan army. Indian army remains fully committed to maintaining the sanctity of Line of Control and any trans LoC movement shall meet with similar or appropriate response,” the army officer said.

