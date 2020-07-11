Only 8 persons allowed in marriage functions in Baramulla town

Baramulla: The municipal authorities here have issued an order that no more than 8 persons will be allowed to attend marriage functions in Baramulla town. The order has been issued by the president of muncipal council Baramulla. It reads, “It is for the information of general public of Baramulla town that the situation of Baramulla town is very much grave due to spread of positive cases of Covid-19 in last four days, so it has become necessary to implement SOPs in Baramulla town.

“In view of the above, it is hereby ordered that henceforth during any function/marriage only 08 guests are allowed to participate. No gathering of any kind shall be allowed till further orders. Any deviation in aforesaid order shall be viewed seriously and the defaulters shall be put to task, beside a fine shall be imposed.”

