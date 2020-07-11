Kashmir reports 3rd COVID-19 related death of the day as 45-year-old Kupwara man succumbs

Srinagar: A 45-year-old man from Trehgam area of Kupwara district died at Chest Diseases hospital Srinagar on Saturday, taking the toll of total deaths related to Covid-19 to 163 in J&K.

This is the third death of the day reported in Kashmir since this morning.

Dr Salim Tak, Medical Superintendent at CD hospital said that the man from Trehgam was referred from SMHS after testing positive for Covid-19 on 4 July and died at CD hospital on Saturday.

The patient was very sick and was suffering from underlying ailments including bilateral pneumonia and hypertension.

Earlier two patients including a 24 year old woman from Anantnag and 77 year old man from Hyderpora Srinagar had died at SMHS and SKIMS Soura respectively.

With one more death, the death toll related to Covid-19 in J&K has reached to 163 including 148 from Kashmir and 15 from Jammu division. (KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print