COVID-19: Elderly Cancer patient from Srinagar dies at SKIMS, J&K toll 161

Srinagar: A 77-year-old man from Hyderpora area of uptown Srinagar who was suffering from Carcinoma died at SKIMS Soura this morning even as he tested COVID-19 positive.
His death has thus added to the overall COVID-19 toll in J&K that has risen to 161.
Hospital sources told Kashmir Reader that the elderly was a case of Carcinoma Urinary Bladder and was admitted with Bilateral Pneumonia With Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).
The patient, they said, was very sick and was on ventilator in IDB Block of the hospital adding that he expired this morning at 7.45 am.
