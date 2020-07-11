COVID-19: 24-year-old Anantnag woman dies two weeks after her delivery, valley toll nears 150

Srinagar: Kashmir valley reported second COVID-19 death of the day on Saturday with a 24-year-old woman from Hakura area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district dying at SMHS Hospital Srinagar after testing positive for the disease.

The young lady’s death had taken the overall COVID-19 toll in J&K to 162.

The lady had had a cesarean delivery at LD Hospital on June 27 from where she was referred to SMHS on July 3 with hypertension and other ailments as per MS of the hospital, Dr Nazir Chaoudhary.

Dr Choudhary informed that the woman died at the hospital late Friday night after suffering brain hemorrhage while her baby is fine.

The lady’s is the second COVID-19 death reported in Kashmir on Saturday.

Earlier, a 77-year-old man, a cancer patient from Srinagar’s Hyderpora area died at SKIMS this morning.

With two more deaths, the death toll in J&K has reached to 162 including 147 from Kashmir division and 15 from Jammu division. (KNO)

