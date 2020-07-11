Allow students to write foreign medical graduate examination: Imran Ansari

Srinagar, July 11 :Peoples Conference general secretary Imran Raza Ansari on Saturday asked authorities to allow MBBS students who have completed their degrees from foreign countries to sit in the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination ( FMGE).

In a statement, Ansari said that students who have completed their final MBBS examination in March 2020 from different countries including Bangladesh couldn’t collect their degree certificates due to restrictions imposed due to COVID- 19. “

“I appeal authorities to allow these students to sit in the examination on humanitarian grounds. They should be allowed to sit in examination on the basis of provisional certificate and marksheet. They should be allowed to submit a degree certificate later on when conditions improve” he said.