5th COVID-19 related death of the day reported in J&K takes toll to 165

Srinagar: A 73-year-old man from Pattan area of Baramulla district died at SKIMS Soura this afternoon after testing COVID-19 positive taking the disease toll in J&K to 165.

The septuagenarian was already suffering from underlying ailments including COPD with pancytopenia as per Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura Professor Farooq A Jan.

The elderly’s is the fourth COVID-19 related death reported in Kashmir on Saturday and fifth of the day in J&K overall.

Earlier in the day, a 55-year-old man from Bari Brahmana died at Government Medical College Jammu.

Besides, three more COVID-19 patients including a 45-year-old man from Kupwara district died in Kashmir since last night.

A 25-year-old woman, resident of Hakura Anantnag, died at SMHS hospital while another fatality, a 77-year-old man from Hyerpora, was reported at SKIMS Soura here.

Another patient, a 77-year-old man from Hyderpora Srinagar died At SKIMS Soura and according Professor Farooq Jan, the septuagenarian was a case of Carcinoma Urinary Bladder and was admitted with Bilateral Pneumonia With ARDS.

With these deaths, 149 people in Kashmir and 16 in Jammu division have died so far due to the virus.

Srinagar district with 40 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (32), Kulgam (18), Shopian (16), Anantnag (14), Budgam (11), Jammu (10), Kupwara (9), Pulwama (5), Bandipora (3), Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Ganderbal, Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print