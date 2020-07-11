4 more COVID-19 related deaths in Kashmir, 9th of the day reported in J&K, toll 169

Srinagar: Kashmir Valley on Saturday reported four more deaths including three from Srinagar and one from Ganderbal districts with the overall J&K disease toll surging to 169.

In all, nine COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the day so far in J&K including 8 in Kashmir alone.

The fresh deaths include 45-year-old and 65-year-old men from Kanipora and Habba Kadal areas of Srinagar respectively and two women, both aged 56, from Nunar area of Ganderbal and Shalimar, Srinagar.

Medical superintendent SKIMS Dr Farooq Jan said that the woman from Shalimar was admitted on July 10 and was already suffering from underlying ailments including bilateral Community acquired pneumonia. Dr Jan said the patient was in ward 2A and died at 12:30 pm on Saturday while as her test came positive for COVID-19 later in the day.

As for the Shalimar woman, Dr Jan said that she died at 5:10 pm in the afternoon after suffering a cardiopulmonary arrest even as she had tested COVID-19 positive.

The patient was also a known case of “B/L CAP with HTN with DM,” Dr Jan added.

The 65-year-old man from Srinagar’s Habba Kadal area died at CD hospital here and was diabetic, hypertensive and had bilateral pneumonia, Dr Salim Tal, Medical Superintendent CD hospital.

The 45-year-old man from Kanipora Srinagar died at SMHS hospital. He too had bilateral pneumonia as an underlying ailment as per Dr Nazir Choudhary, Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital.

Earlier, a 73-year-old man from Pattan area of Baramulla district died SKIMS, two days after he was admitted.

Prior to him, a 55-year-old man from Bari Brahmana died at Government Medical College Jammu.

He too had comorbidities of CA bladder and diabetes..

Previously, three persons including a 45-year-old man from Kupwara district died in Kashmir due to the virus-related complications.

A resident of Trehgam, the quadragenarian succumbed at CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of the covid-19 patients here.

A 25-year-old woman, resident of Hakura Anantnag, died at SMHS hospital while another fatality, a 77-year-old man from Hyerpora, was reported at SKIMS Soura here.

A 77-year-old man from Hyderpora Srinagar died At SKIMS Soura and according Professor Farooq Jan, the septuagenarian was a case of Carcinoma Urinary Bladder and was admitted with Bilateral Pneumonia With ARDS besides being COVID-19 positive.

With these deaths, 153 people in Kashmir and 16 in Jammu division have died so far due to the virus.

Srinagar district with 43 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (32), Kulgam (18), Shopian (16), Anantnag (14), Budgam (11), Jammu (10), Kupwara (9), Pulwama (5), Bandipora (3), two each in Doda and GAnderbal while one death each has been reported from Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print