Soldier killed in cross LoC firing in Rajouri

Jammu: An army soldier was killed in mortar firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, officials said on Friday.

A police officer said that army intimated that the soldier, Havildar Sambur Gurung of 33 Rashtriya Rifles (58 Gorkha Rifles) was on duty when he suffered multiple injuries in cease fire violation by Pakistan on July 9.

“The Pakistan fired two rounds of 60/82MM Mortar which landed near the bunker in which Gurang was present. The splinters entered through loop hole as a result of which he sustained multiple injuries on his face, arms and left leg,” the official said, adding, “he was shifted to medical facility but he succumbed to the injuries.” The soldier was a resident of Manbu area of district Gorkha, Nepal. (GNS)

