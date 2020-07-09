Woman killed, another injured in shelling along LoC in Poonch

Jammu: A 65-year-old woman was killed and another critically injured on Wednesday in heavy shelling by Pakistan Army on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, police said.
The shelling from across the LoC in Balakote and Mendhar sectors started around 2am, drawing strong retaliation by the Indian army, a police officer said.
He said two women, Resham Bi and Hakam Bi, were critically injured in the Pakistani shelling at village Lanjote and were shifted to hospital.
Resham Bi later succumbed to her injuries while Hakam bi was referred to a Jammu hospital for specialised treatment, he said.
A defence spokesperson said Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and then carrying out intense shelling with mortars at around 2am.
The cross-border shelling from both sides continued for 45 minutes, the spokesperson said.
The casualties suffered by Pakistan in the retaliatory action were not known as yet, he said.
—PTI
