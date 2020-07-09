Two LeT militants killed BJP leader, father, brother: IGP

Bandipora: Two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants carried out a “pre-planned” attack on the BJP’s Bandipora leader Waseem Bari and that all the 10 personal security officers (PSOs) deployed for slain leader’s protection have been dismissed from service and arrested as well, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said Thursday.

Kumar visited Bandipora along with the DIG North Kashmir and SSP Bandipora and examined the CCTV footage at the police station which is quite opposite to the slain BJP leader’s house. Besides, Bari, his father Bashir Ahmed and bother Umar Bari were also killed in the attack that took place yesterday evening at Muslimabad residence of slain in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

“We have checked the CCTV footage in presence of army and CRPF officers. Two militants from Lashkar-e-Toiba have carried the attack. One is local who has been identified as Abid and another is a foreigner. Local militant Abid fired at the trio from a close range with a pistol while the other one was guiding him,” the IGP said. “ The trio sustained head injuries and succumbed on way to the hospital. We will track both the militants soon and eliminate them.”

He said the attack was pre-planned as BJP leader had visited his war and had returned to his home along all then PSOs. “After entering his house, his PSOs had gone to their room and Bari went to his shop where his father and brother were also present,” the IGP said.

He said all the 10 PSOs of the slain BJP leader have been dismissed from their services and arrested as well. “They are being questioned,” he said. KNO

