Training cum awareness programme on COVID-19 organised in Pampore

PAMPORE: District Disaster Management Authority Pulwama on Wednesday organised a training cum awareness camp on COVID -19.

The programme organised at townhall in Pampore will run for a week during which shopkeepers, bakers , butchers and other service providers will be sensitized with pros and cons of COVID-19.

During the function Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din (KAS) , Nodal Officer for COVID -19 trainings, Sakib Ahmad (KAS) , Medical Officer Dr Murtaza, Drug Inspector, Pampore, Tasaduq Hussain, Munciple councillor Chairman Malik Yaqoob, BDC Chairman , Altaf Ahmad Mir spoke on various aspects of COVID -19.

Tehsildar Pampore stressed on the need of maintaining social distance , avoidance of crowd and using masks.

“People moving without masks will face the music as per law,” he said.

Nodal officer for COVID -19 training programme, Sakib Ahmad that the programme will continue for one week. “People from all walks of life will be sensitized with regards various precautions that need to be taken to contain the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

Mohammad Yaqoob Malik, Municipal council Chairman demonstrated importance of using hand sanitizers.

Dr. Murtaza , Medical officer SDH Pampore that people with symptoms of cough , running nose , sore throat with headache should report to nearest hospital for examination.

Altaf Ahmad Mir, BDC chairman Pampore said that COVID-19 is serious infection the pandemic of which spread in whole world.

“We don’t have a vaccine or drug available against this infection so all of us need to take precautions, he said.

The programme was participated in by Panchs, sarpanchs, village heads, Chokidars and employees of JK Bank .

All participants were given certificates of appreciation.

Other officers who were present in the programme include Executive officer Municipal MC Pampore ,Shakeel Ahmad Shah, Municipal councillor and Zareena Akhtar.

