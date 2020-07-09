The sterling work of nurses at last being appreciated

Faaheem fayaz

As rightly said by Martin H. Fischer for healthcare workers, “Our profession is the only one which works unceasingly to annihilate itself.” Healthcare professionals need to work tirelessly in this gruesome and melancholic situation of Covid-19 pandemic. Everyone’s hopes are bound to these workers and everyone looks up to them in case of any health problem. Our healthcare workers are trying to defeat this pandemic despite lack of PPE and other protection kits. They are risking their lives to save those of others.

Until a vaccine is developed by scientists, these doctors and frontline health workers are the most risked souls on planet Earth. If a single healthcare worker is infected with Covid-19, he or she will transmit it to a number of persons, adding to the burden on other workers. So it is a must that these workers should be provided with everything they need to protect themselves.

Nurses spend more time with patients than doctors do. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has named the year 2020 as the year of nurses and midwives. The work of nurses in the Covid-19 pandemic is gaining respect all over the world. Before this, they were seen as rather second-class healthcare workers. Now the world knows that nursing is not only bedside caretaking or just assisting a doctor but is an important part of the healthcare system with its own code of ethics and professional knowledge. As rightly said by Dag Hammarskjold about nurses, “Constant attention by a good nurse may be just as important as a major operation by a surgeon.” We must appreciate the work these nurses put forth for our health and our well being.

We must learn some lessons from Covid-19 as to where we need to improve and how can we better prepare against a pandemic. We need to organise workshops for common masses in general and nurses in particular to educate them about infectious diseases and methods of prevention against them. We need to have training programmes for nurses and we need to introduce emergency tactics subject in the curriculum of courses like BSc Nursing and MSc Nursing. Nurses must be trained to use emergency equipment and have technical information about these equipment. Officials at the administration level must be quick to respond to alarms raised by nurses and act accordingly.

There are many other ways to enhance efficiency and capability of our healthcare workers, but the first step is to believe in their capabilities and trust their judgement. The achievements of our nurses and other healthcare workers need to be appreciated and rewarded.

faaheemfayaz112@gmail.com

