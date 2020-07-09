Shutdown marks 4th anniversary of Burhan Wani’s killing

Anantnag: A spontaneous shutdown was observed in many parts of Kashmir, particularly in the four southern districts and in Srinagar city, on the fourth death anniversary of former Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

Burhan, who emerged as the face of a new era of militancy in Kashmir, was killed on July 8, 2016, along with two other militants, at the age of 21. The three of them were killed in Bemdoora village of Kokernag in a gunfight with government forces.

His killing was followed by a massive funeral and subsequent protests across Kashmir valley. The entire Kashmir valley erupted in protests and more than 90 civilians were killed across the region in government forces’ action against the protesting civilians.

Kashmir valley remained shut for more than 4 months following Burhan’s killing.

A day before the anniversary, a letter purportedly issued by senior separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani calling for a valley wide shutdown was circulated over social media. Police quoted Geelani’s family sources to rebut the letter as fake and said it was issued from Pakistan.

Despite the clarification by police, a spontaneous shutdown was observed in many parts of the valley. The government snapped mobile internet services in four districts of south Kashmir to prevent any gathering for protests.

In Burhan’s native area Tral, local sources said that government forces were deployed in many parts of the town. “However, youths in large numbers visited Burhan’s grave throughout the day and offered prayers. The youths dispersed peacefully,” the local sources said.

Things in Tral, the sources said, remained by and large peaceful with no incidents of any violence. So also was the case in other parts of south Kashmir.

“There was deployment of forces in other parts of south Kashmir as well, including Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian districts,” the sources told Kashmir Reader, adding that shops and other commercial establishments remained closed through the day.

Traffic too was very thin on the roads, the sources said.

Sources in other districts as well confirmed that there were no protests or other law and order issues reported from anywhere. “The shutdown was spontaneous and people adhered to it,” they said.

Mobile internet services were yet to be restored when this report was filed.

