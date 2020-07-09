Dr Ashfaq Zarri resigns as Registrar BGSBU

Srinagar : Joint Registrar Kashmir University, Dr Ashfaq Zarri, who had been appointed Registrar Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri two years ago on deputation, has resigned from the later post for “personal reasons” even as varsity insiders cited Zarri’s “differences” with the incumbent Vice Chancellor at the BGSBU.

As per an order issued by Deputy Registrar BGSBU on Wednesday, Dr Zarri, who joined as the varsity’s Registrar in September 2018 and whose term was extended in August the following year, has been relieved from the university with “immediate effect with directions to report to his parent university” that is Kashmir University.

A separate order issued by the BGSBU administration assigned the additional charge of the Registrar’s post to the Controller of Examinations at the varsity.

Zarri has also served as Director south campus of the Kashmir University besides being Joint Registrar at the institution.

Although the Wednesday’s order by the BGSBU administration read that Zarri had been relieved from the varsity “on his own request citing personal reasons”, insiders at the varsity attributed the development to the “rough equation” between Zarri, a local from Rajouri and the incumbent VC since the former joined as Registrar.

The incumbent VC at BGSBU, whose 5-year term, insiders said, is ending in October this year, “has put in place a team of officers mainly from UP at top levels”.

Insiders further said that the varsity administration had recently proposed a “recruitment process to be initiated amid the prevailing pandemic, which Zarri is said to have objected to citing norms, which bar an outgoing VC from carrying out any recruitment.

But Zarri, when asked by this reporter to comment over the matter, cited “personal reasons” for the resignation.

