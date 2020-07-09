COVID-19 toll crosses 150-mark in J&K as elderly duo succumbs in Kashmir

Srinagar: The death toll due to COVID-19 has crossed 150-mark in Jammu and Kashmir as two more patients from Kashmir died on Thursday, officials said.

The death of two patients- a 60-year-old lady from Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and 80-year-old lady from Natipora Srinagar- take the J&K disease toll to 151.

Medical Superintendent at CD hospital, Dr Saleem Tak said that the 60-year-old lady from Masooma Pattan, who was admitted on 29 June after testing positive for COVID-19, died at CD hospital on Thursday morning.

He said the patient was suffering from hypertension, hypothyroidism and bilateral pneumonia.

As for the 80-year-old lady from Natipora Srinagar, she was admitted on July 1 at SMHS Hospital and she too died at the hospital on Thursday morning at around 4 am as per hospital MS, Dr Nazir Choudhary.

He said that patient was suffering from underlying ailments including hypertension, and bilateral pneumonia.

With two more deaths, the death toll due to the virus has reached to 151, including 14 from Jammu division and 137 from Kashmir division. (KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print