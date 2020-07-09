2 civilians injured in firing at LoC

Baramulla: Two civilians were injured in cross-border firing and shelling in Karnah village of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday afternoon.
Sources informed that Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and targeted several advance posts of the Indian Army, which retaliated to the attack.
A senior police officer told Kashmir Reader that cross-LoC firing and shelling started on Wednesday afternoon between the troops of India and Pakistan in Zachmari and Teetwal sectors of Karnah Kupwara. In this incident at least two civilians received injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The firing and shelling at forward posts was continuing when last reports came in.
