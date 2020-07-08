MHA suspends IPS officer Basant Rath for ‘gross misconduct and misbehavior’

Srinagar: The union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday suspended IPS Officer and ex-IGP Traffic, Basant Rath for what the ministry called “gross misconduct And misbehavior”.
An order issued by the MHA in this regard, placed Rath under suspension with immediate effect.
It further asked Rath not to leave Jammu without the permission of DGP, J&K, Dilbagh Singh.
Singh is the very police officer Rath has reportedly been levelling veiled allegations of corruption, which apparently seems to be the reason for Rath’s sacking.
