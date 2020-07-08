Gardens, parks to open today

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Tuesday announced that the gardens, parks throughout J&K would be thrown open for the general public from today. The announcement was made amid the gradual unlocking process of covid-19 pandemic across the nation.

On the occasion Commissioner Secretary Tourism & Culture, Zubair Ahmad and Commissioner Secretary Floriculture, Gardens & Parks Sheikh Fayaz were also present.

The Advisor further announced that all the visitors should strictly observe the already given protocols and medical advises related to Covid-19 from time to time. He requested the general public to wear face masks, use hand sanitizers and maintain social distancing norms both inside and outside these picnic spots. He also directed the authorities to penalize those found violating the precautionary measures.

Khan was informed that the floriculture department would use thermal screening at the entry gates of all these gardens, parks to check visitors for any Covid-19symptoms. Hand sanitizers would also be made available by the department for the use of visitors, the Advisor was informed.

