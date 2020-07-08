Elections for SMC Mayor on July 14

Srinagar: Three weeks after Junaid Mattu was toppled from the top post in a no-confidence vote, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation has scheduled the election of the new Mayor on July 14.
A communique issued Wednesday by Secretary SMC confirming the development, said that nomination papers shall be obtained from his office on July 9 and 10 and the same shall be delivered to the office by the candidate or his/her proposer by July 11.
It added that the notice for withdrawal by a candidate should be delivered to the office before the election proceeds on July 14.
Srinagar: Three weeks after Junaid Mattu was toppled from the top post in a no-confidence vote, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation has scheduled the election of the new Mayor on July 14.