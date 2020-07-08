Covid-19 deaths rise to 143 with 5 more fatalities

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported five more deaths due to Covid-19 on Monday taking the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 143.

According to officials, the latest Covid-19 victims include a 62-year-old man from Batpora Anantnag, a 65-year-old man from DH Pora Kulgam, both died at SKIMS, a 60-year-old woman from Kunzer Baramulla who died at CD Hospital and two Covid-19 patients from Srinagar district—a 70-year-old man from Bohrikadal and a 65-year-old woman from Noorbagh.

The deceased man from Anantnag was admitted to SKIMS Soura on Monday with multiple comorbidities including hypertension, type 2 diabetes, COPD, type 1 respiratory failure and Commonly Acquired Pneumonia (CAP).

“His Covid-19 test returned positive today and he died immediately,” said Dr Farooq A Jan, the Medical Superintendent.

The Kulgam man, who passed away at SKIMS Soura late night on Monday also had underlying ailments like Diabetes and Hypertension, said Dr Jan.

The patient was admitted to the premier hospital on June 29 and later he was shifted to Medical Observation, as per the MS, who informed that the patient died late last night.

The Baramulla woman, who succumbed due to Covid-19 at CD Hospital Srinagar on Tuesday morning had Hypertension and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), said Dr Saleem Tak, the Medical Superintendent.

The deceased woman from Noorbagh area of Srinagar died at SMHS hospital on Tuesday.

Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital Dr Nazir Choudhary said that the sexagenarian, who had tested COVID-19 positive, was brought to the hospital this morning and died later. “She was very sick. She had multiple problems with bilateral pneumonia,” he added.

Earlier, a 70-year-old man from Bohrikadal Srinagar also died in the Srinagar hospital.

With the deaths, 143 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K— 129 from the Valley and 14 from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 34 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (28), Kulgam (17), Shopian (13), Anantnag (12), Budgam (10), Jammu (8), Kupwara (7), Pulwama (04), Bandipora (03), Doda (02) while one death each has been reported from Ganderbal, Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.

Meanwhile, 256 fresh Covid-19 cases including 74 from Jammu and 182 from Kashmir. The caseload of novel coronavirus has risen to 8,931 in the region.

As per official bulletin, 61 were reported from Srinagar, Baramulla (30), Rajouri (20), Kupwara (18), Kulgam and Pulwama (16 each), Ganderbal (14), Doda (13), Jammu (12), Kishtiwar and Budgam (10 each) and, Anantnag and Bandipora (8 each).

Among the new cases, 107 were detected positive at the two major hospitals of Kashmir—SKIMS Soura and SKIMS Bemina including 20 CRPF personnel.

