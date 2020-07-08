3rd COVID-19 related death of the day reported in Kashmir as deceased Baramulla man turns out positive

Srinagar: Kashmir valley reported third COVID-19 death of the day on Wednesday after the swab sample of a 65-year-old man from Baramulla district, who died at a hospital last night, tested positive for the disease.
The elderly’s death has thus taken the J&K COVID-19 toll to 146.
A resident of Nadihal area of the north Kashmir district, the sexagenarian was admitted to SMHS hospital with bilateral Pneumonia on July 6, officials said.
The elderly passed away last night while as his swab sample has tested COVID-19 positive as per Medical Superintendent of SMHS hospital Dr Nazir Choudhary.
The 70-year-old’s is the third COVID-19 related death reported today after a 70-year-old woman from Shopian who also died at SMHS Hospital and another 36-year-old woman from Nehru Park Srinagar who passed away at SKIMS Soura.
The latest deaths have taken the disease toll in Kashmir to 132 while as 14 people have died of the disease-related complications in Jammu.
Srinagar district with 35 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (29), Kulgam (17), Shopian (14), Anantnag (12), Budgam (10), Jammu (8), Kupwara (7), Pulwama (four), Bandipora (three), Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Ganderbal, Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua. (GNS)