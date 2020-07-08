130th COVID-19 death in Kashmir as 36-year-old Srinagar woman dies at SKIMS

Srinagar: A 36-year-old woman from Srinagar suffering from multiple ailments died last night at SKIMS Soura after testing COVID-19 positive taking the J&K disease toll to 144.
A resident of Nehru Park area in Srinagar, the young woman was a known case of Hypertension with Type 2 Diabetes Miletus and had had a post renal transplant in 2016, was admitted at the hospital on June 28 with complaints of shortness of breath, hospital MS, Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader.
Dr Jan informed that the woman’s was sampled for COVID-19 later and the sample returned positive on July 2.
He said the patient died around 2:40 am on Wednesday after suffering a cardiopulmonary arrest even as her death has taken the overall COVID-19 tally in J&K to 144.
Valley accounts for majority of the fatalities reporting as many as 130 COVID-19 deaths while as 14 people have died of the disease in Jammu division.
