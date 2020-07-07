SSB constable kills ASI, self in Kulgam

ANANTNAG: A constable of Seema Sashastra Bal (SSB) shot at and killed an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) before committing suicide in an incident of fratricide in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

The ASI has been identified as Sandeep Kumar and Constable as Hemant Sharma. Both were members of SSB’s 496 G Coy and were posted at the Court Complex in Kulgam.

A senior police official from Kulgam district confirmed the incident and that both the men were dead.

“Prima facie, what is known is that Hemant had an argument with the ASI and lost his cool. He shot at his officer, killing him on spot,” the official said, adding that moments later Hemant shot himself dead as well.

The official said that the bodies have been retrieved and sent for medico-legal formalities.

“A case has been registered and further investigation has been taken up,” the official said. He said that it was a matter of investigation that whether it was actually a case of fratricide or any kind of foul play was involved.

Further details will emerge only after a thorough investigation into the case, the official said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print