Missing Pulwama driver’s body fished out from Jhelum at Pampore

Pampore: Police on Tuesday retrieved the body of a Pulwama villager from river Jhelum in Pampore area of the south Kashmir district.

SHO Pampore Manzoor Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that some sand diggers at Bujbagh Patalbagh area of Pampore noticed a body in Jhelum and informed concerned police station.

The man was identified by the police as Muzaffar Ahmad Rather, 37,son of Ghulam Nabi, a resident of Monghama village of Pulwama.

A driver by profession, Rather was missing since last three days as per reports.

His body has now been shifted to Sub-district hospital Pampore for a post mortem.

A case has also been registered and investigation has been started into the incident.

