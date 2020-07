Srinagar: A militant and an army soldier have been killed in a gunfight in Gusso area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday.

Officials said a cop of J&K Police was also injured in the exchange of firing.

The gunfight raged soon after forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

Pertinently, 123 militants have been killed so far this year in the valley. (GNS)

