BARAMULLA: Militants on Monday evening lobbed a grenade towards Police Post Delina in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom said that the grenade exploded on the road. He said that that no casualty was reported in the incident.

Soon after the attack, search operation was launched in the area to nab the attackers. —KNO

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print