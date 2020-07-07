COVID-19: Elderly Srinagar woman dies at SMHS Hospital, J&K toll 142

Srinagar: A 65-year-old woman from Noorbagh area of Srinagar died at a hospital here on Tuesday, taking the fatality count due to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 142.

Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital Dr Nazir Choudhary said that the sexagenarian, who had tested COVID-19 positive, was brought to the hospital this morning and died later. “She was very sick. She had multiple problems with bilateral pneumonia,” he added.

Earlier, a 60-year-old covid-19 woman from Baramulla died this morning at CD hospital here, one of the exclusive facilities for the covid-19 management in the Kashmir Valley.

A resident of Kunzer Baramulla, the woman was suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), hypertension and diabetes besides bilateral pneumonia.

Since Monday, nine people have died in the Valley alone including a 70-year-old man from Bohrikadal Srinagar, a 55-year-old woman from Uri, a 90-year-old man from Tangmarg, a 75-year-old man from Rafiabad, a 56-year-old man from Budgam and a 65-year-old man from D H Pora Kulgam.

With the deaths, 142 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K— 128 from the Valley and 14 from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 35 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (27), Kulgam (17), Shopian (13), Anantnag (11), Budgam (10), Jammu(8), Kupwara (7), Pulwama (four), Bandipora (three), Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Ganderbal, Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua. (GNS)

