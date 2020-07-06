MHA allows universities to conduct exams

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday allowed universities and other academic institutions to conduct examinations during the ongoing ‘Unlock 2’ phase.

In a statement, the MHA said it has sent a letter to the Union Higher Education Secretary permitting universities and institutions to conduct examinations.

“The final-term examinations are to be compulsorily conducted as per the UGC guidelines on examinations and academic calendar for the universities and as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,” the statement said.

Various examinations conducted by universities and higher education institutions in the country have been suspended since March during the coronavirus-induced lockdown which first began on March 25.

Since June 1, the government has announced ‘Unlock 1’ for a month and again from July 1 ‘Unlock 2’ for another month.

A host of activities have been allowed to operate during the ‘Unlock’ phases in all areas, barring containment zones.

However, regular functioning of schools, colleges, universities and other academic institutions remain suspended. PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print