Ganderbal drowning incident: Body of one of 2 drowned boys fished out after 18 hours

Srinagar: Body of one of the two teenagers from Srinagar who drowned while bathing in river Sindh in Ganderbal district was retrieved after 18 hours on Monday.
The duo- Zahid Farooq Rather and Rashid Khan, both residents of Palpora Noorbagh area of Srinagar, drowned in the water body near Kijpora Kangan on Sunday afternoon.
A rescue operation was soon launched by locals and a SDRF team to retrieve the teenagers.
A police officer said that body of one of the drowned, Zahid Farooq Rather, was retrieved near Preng adding that efforts were underway to trace the other boy. (GNS)