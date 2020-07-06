2nd COVID-19 death of the day in Kashmir takes J&K toll to 135

Srinagar: Kashmir valley reported second COVID-19 related death on Monday after a 90-year-old man from Baramulla district died at CD Hospital Srinagar early this morning.

The elderly’s death has taken the J&K COVID-19 toll to 135.

A resident of Tangmarg area of the north Kashmir district, the 90-year-old, who had tested COVID-19 positive, was admitted at CD Hospital with underlying ailments including Hypertension, cardiac ailments and bilateral pneumonia and died at around 2 am early this morning, MS of the hospital, Dr Salim Tak said.

The elderly’s is the second COVID-19 related death in Kashmir reported this morning.

A 56-year-old man from Kralpora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district also passed away early this morning at SKIMS Soura.

He was also suffering from underlying ailments including Hypertension and Chronic Kidney Disease.

The duo’s death has taken the disease toll to 121 while 14 people have succumbed to the disease in Jammu. (GNS)

