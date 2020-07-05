Search ops launched in Kathua after reports of ‘suspected movement’ along IB

Jammu: Security forces launched a search operation on Friday following reports of “suspected movement” in the riverine areas along the International Border (IB) in Kathua-Samba sector, officials said.

Some people informed the police about the suspected movement of two persons near the Ujjah nallah in Kote Panu and Pundori hamlets, and they swung into action and launched the operation in the area, they said.

The entire area was cordoned off and searches conducted for several hours, the officials said.

In the last few years, militants have infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir through Hiranagar and Samba and carried out attacks on Army camps and police stations in Samba, Kathua, Jammu and Nagrota areas.

