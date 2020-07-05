J&K COVID-19 toll 130 as 60-year-old Bandipora woman dies at SKIMS

Srinagar: A 60-year-old COVID-19 woman from north Kashmir’s Bandipora district suffering from multiple underlying ailments died at SKIMS Soura on Sunday taking the J&K disease toll to 130.

The elderly, a resident of Shadipora area of the northern district passed away this morning after suffering a cardiopulmonary arrest, MS SKIMS Soura, Dr Farooq Jan told Kashmir Reader.

Dr Jan said the patient was also suffering with azotemia and sepsis besides being a known case of Hypertension, Diabetes , chronic Kidney disease and admitted with pneumonia and Encephalopathy.

The woman’s death has taken the J&K COVID-19 toll to 130- 116 in Kashmir and 14 from Jammu division.

