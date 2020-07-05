IGP assures ‘impartial probe’ into Srinagar civilian’s killing in Sopore attack

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Saturday assured that an impartial probe will be carried out into the killing of a civilian in Sopore early this week.

The civilian, Bashir Ahmad Khan son of Ghulam Mohammad Khan of Mustafa Colony HMT Srinagar, was killed in a firing incident in Sopore on July 1. Though Police said the civilian was killed in a militant attack which also saw the killing of a CRPF trooper and injuries to three other soldiers but his family refused to accept it. They blamed government forces for dragging out Khan from his car and later killing him on the road.

On Saturday, Kumar along with Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar Haseeb Mughal visited the Khan family in HMT area on the outskirts of Srinagar.

After returning from the visit, Kumar said he heard their grievances and “cleared all aspects”.

“I also assured them of an impartial investigation (into the incident) ,” Kumar was quoted by GNS as having said.

He said he also assured the family they can access the CCTV footage of the incident.

