Srinagar: A CRPF personnel was injured in a blast near the convoy of forces at Gangoo in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A senior police officer said that the low level blast occurred near the forces’ convoy at circular road Gangoo resulting into minor injuries to a personnel.

He said that the nature of the blast is still be being verified.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to the nab the attackers.(GNS)

