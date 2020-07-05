2 more COVID-19 deaths in Kashmir take J&K toll to 129

Srinagar: Kashmir valley has reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 taking the fatality count due to the virus in J&K to 129, officials said on Sunday.

The fresh victims comprise a 40-year-old man from Baramulla, who died at CD hospital after testing positive for the disease and a 70-year-old man from Anantnag district who passed away at SKIMS Soura.

The 40-year-old, a resident of Sangrama Sopore area of the northern Kashmir district who passed away at CD Hospital, was suffering from underlying ailment of bilateral pneumonia, MS CD Hospital,Dr Salim Tak said adding he was shifted from SMHS hospital on June 27.

As for the septuagenarian from Anantnag, he was admitted in ward 2A of SKIMS Soura on July 3 with bilateral pneumonia and Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP), MS, Prof Farooq Jan informed.

Prof Jan said the patientnwas sampled the same day he was admitted and he tested COVID-19 positive on July 4.

“The patient was on NIV support and his attendants had given negative consent for intubation, ” Jan added.

He informed that the patient expired at 10 pm on July 4.

The fresh deaths have taken the J&K COVID-19 toll to 129— 115 from the valley and 14 from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 30 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (23), Kulgam (16), Shopian (13), Anantnag (11), Budgam (100, Jammu(8), Kupwara (7), Pulwama (four), Doda (two) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Ganderbal, Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua. (GNS)

