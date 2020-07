Srinagar: An unidentified militant has been killed in the ongoing gunfight with government forces in Arreh area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The gunfight started this afternoon shortly after forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Pertinently, 120 militants have been killed in Kashmir so far this year. (GNS)

