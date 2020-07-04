Gunfight rages in Kulgam

Kulgam: A gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in Arreh Mohanpora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday afternoon.

The encounter started shortly after a joint team of Police, army’s 34 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area as per an official.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated triggering an encounter.

As per an official, two to three militants are believed to be trapped at the site. (KNO)

