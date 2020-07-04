Government employee arrested for ‘anti-national campaign’ on social media

Srinagar: A government employee was booked for “misuse” of social media platforms and for defying the government orders by spreading “false propaganda against the government”.

An official handout said that Cyber Police identified the social media user as Tahir Nazir Shalla son of Nazir Ah Shalla working in Education Department for “misusing social media by posting seditious and provocative posts which are highly prejudicial to maintenance of law and order”.

“Besides, he was also running anti-national campaign on social media and tried to create false and fake narrative by spreading rumours with regard to the current security scenario of the Kashmir valley,” it said.

He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station Sopore where he remains in custody. Case FIR No. 171/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered at PS Sopore and further investigation into the matter is going on.

Correct representation of facts pertaining to the incidents is our shared responsibility. General public are requested to cross check the facts before putting them in public domain and need not to pay heed to rumours spread by miscreants to disrupt the peace in the valley. Legal action will be initiated against violators," it added.

