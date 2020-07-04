COVID-19: 75-year-old Anantnag man dies at SKIMS, J&K toll 122

Srinagar: A 75-year-old man from Dialgam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district died at SKIMS Soura after testing COVID-19 positive thus taking the disease toll to 122 in J&K.

The elderly was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday and was tested COVID-19 positive later.

He was shifted to the Infectious Disease Block as a case of Bilateral community acquired pneumonia with Type 1 Respiratory Failure where he expired on this morning around 7:15 am, Dr Farooq A Jan, Medical Superintendent said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print