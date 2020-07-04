4 Covid-19 deaths in J&K, toll reaches 121

Novel coronavirus cases cross 8000-mark

Srinagar: our more died of Covid-19 on Friday in Kashmir taking the overall death toll of victims of Covid in Jammu and Kashmir to 119.

According to officials, the four Covid-19 patients include two from Srinagar and two from north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The deceased include a 70-year-old man from Baramulla, an elderly person from Chattabal in Srinagar, an 80 -year-old man from Rajbagh area of Srinagar and 70-year-old from Sopore.

Medical Superintendent CD Hospital, Dr Saleem Tak said that the elderly man from Baramulla was referred to CD Hospital from SMHS on Thursday and expired on Friday afternoon.

“He was critical due to many comorbidities including Hypertension, Diabetes and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). So, we put him on a ventilator but he couldn’t recover,” he said.

The second death was reported at SMHS Hospital after an octogenarian breathed his last in the hospital.

The patient was admitted to the hospital on July 2 with underlying ailments of bilateral Pneumonia and heart ailments, said Dr Nazir Choudhary, the Medical Superintendent.

With the fresh deaths, the death toll due to Covid-19 has risen to 119 in Jammu and Kashmir including 105 from Kashmir and 14 from Jammu division.

Meanwhile, 170 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday including four CRPF.

The total novel coronavirus cases have now risen to 8,019 in J&K including 2,420 travellers and 5,599 others. The region has total of 2,825 active positive cases while 5,075 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

Of the fresh Covid-19 patients, 72 were detected positive at two major hospitals of Srinagar—SKIMS Soura and SKIMS Bemina.

