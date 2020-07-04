2 more COVID-19 related deaths in Kashmir push J&K toll to 125

Srinagar: Two more COVID-19 patients-one each at SMHS Hospital and SKIMS Hospital Bemina have died this morning taking the J&K disease toll to 125, officials said.

At SKIMS Bemina, a 65-year-old COVID-19 positive man from Chogal Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district died at around 9:50 am this morning, hospital MS, Dr Shifa Deva said.

The elderly was shifted from SKIMS Soura last night with bilateral pneumonia, diabetes, hypertension and other ailments, Dr Deva informed.

Another patient- a 55-year-old man from Magam Tangmarg in central Kashmir’s Budgam district also died at SMHS hospital this morning as per an official.

He said the patient was suffering from appendicular lump and bilateral pneumonia and was later tested positive for COVID-19.

With the two fresh COVID-19 related deaths, the disease toll has jumped to 125 in J&K with Kashmir valley in particular recording as many as 4 deaths this morning only.

