2 days after marriage, woman dies of heart attack in Kulgam

Kulgam: In a tragic incident, a newlywed bride died of a heart attack two days after her marriage in Frisal area of Yaripora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The woman identified as Firdousa Akhter, daughter of Abdul Rehman Bhat of Redwani Kulgam complained of severe chest pain as per an official.

He said the woman was shifted to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to SKIMS Soura where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Police have registered a case into the matter even as an official said that prima facie it looks a natural death. (KNO)

